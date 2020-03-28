2 Killed, 4 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least two people have died and four others have been injured in weekend shootings across the city of Chicago, police said.

In the city's first fatal shooting of the weekend, a 19-year-old man was shot during a robbery at approximately 9:57 p.m. Friday in the 8500 block of South Carpenter, police confirmed. The victim said he was walking when an unknown man approached him, displayed a gun and announced a robbery. After the victim said he didn't have anything, the gunman shot him once in the chest and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No one has been arrested as of Saturday evening.

In a separate incident, a 16-year-old male was shot and killed at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of West Maypole, Chicago police said. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds after an offender in a silver-colored four-door BMW opened fire. The victim later died at Stroger Hospital. No suspects had been arrested as of Saturday night.

Here are the rest of the shootings that have happened so far this weekend:

Saturday

At approximately 9:59 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Kamerling Avenue, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert and found a 27-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the arm, according to Chicago police. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. An investigation later revealed the victim was shot in the shoulder following a physical altercation, police said. Two people of interest were in custody Saturday evening.

In the 10500 block of South Avenue J at approximately 11:21 a.m., a 53-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and last listed in good condition.

A 20-year-old male was shot at approximately 3:29 p.m. while standing in an alley in the 500 block of North Trumbull Avenue, police said. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Friday