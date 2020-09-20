Chicago Police

Chicago Cop Hit by SUV During Traffic Stop in Chatham

A Chicago police officer was hit and injured by a vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.

Officers pulled the white Buick SUV over about 9:40 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The driver took off during the stop and the Buick hit an officer’s arm, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Local

coronavirus illinois 13 mins ago

Illinois Reports 1,402 New Cases of Coronavirus, 14 Additional Deaths

Robert Quinn 20 mins ago

Robert Quinn Makes Immediate Impact in Bears Debut, Forcing Fumble vs. Giants

As the Buick fled east on 83rd Street at a high speed, it sideswiped a westbound Toyota Camry near Ingleside Avenue, police said. The 38-year-old woman driving the Camry was not hurt.

The Buick has not been located and no one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceChatham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us