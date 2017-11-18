The Chicago Bears will double the size of Halas Hall in the coming years as part of a massive renovation of the Lake Forest facility, the team announced Friday.

According to the team, 162,500 square feet of new space will be added to the complex, with work projected to be completed in time for the 2019 season.

“The improvements being made at Halas Hall through this development project further exemplify the commitment the organization has to investing in the success of our football operations and making the Bears a premier destination,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement.

A new indoor turf space will be added to the facility, along with a video projection wall measuring over 100 feet wide and a new virtual reality room. Locker rooms will be expanded at the facility, and a new players’ lounge will be constructed.