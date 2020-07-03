Chicago-Area Service Members Call for Justice in Vanessa Guillen Case

Three Chicago service members came together to call for further investigation into Vanessa Guillen’s alleged murder at Fort Hood, Texas.

“Everyone that was involved in this crime and that covered it up, they all need to be brought to justice," said one of the organizers, Alejandra Garcia. "There should be a congressional hearing and I’m willing to shut down Fort Hood. Something is going on there!”

Community members want to know how such a gruesome crime could happen on the base and no one knew about it.

The 20-year-old Army Specialist went missing in April.

Authorities in Texas say the young woman was killed and dismembered.

The two suspects include, 20-year-old Aaron David Robinson of Calumet City, he died by suicide as law enforcement reached out to him.

The other, Robinson’s alleged girlfriend, 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar.

A criminal complaint alleges Robinson bludgeoned Guillen with a hammer on the Texas military base and packed her into a container.

Aguilar is accused of helping Robinson mutilate and dumping Guillen’s remains about 20 miles from the base.

That’s why this group of Chicagoans, many service members themselves, are e stepping forward, just as Guillen’s family has, demanding answers.

“It’s not just a Fort Hood issue, it’s not just a Texas issue that other states and cities are with them and we’re all suffering with them," Eboni Davis said. "We feel their hurt, we feel their pain and we want answers just like they want answers.”

The group took over a portion of Humboldt Park outside of the Army National Guard building Friday.

“She’s not a soldier from Texas," added Garcia. "She’s a soldier of the United States of America, ok? It shouldn’t just be Texas lifting their voices to speak on her behalf, it should be everyone.”

The group of service members says it stands with the people in Texas, demanding answers as to who knew what and when following the murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.