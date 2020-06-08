Chicago-Area Protests: Lightfoot Promises Reforms, Pritzker to Join March

In a television appearance Sunday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot teased "monumental reforms" to be announced as the city saw its 10th straight day of protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Lightfoot promised those reforms hours after lifting the citywide curfew that had been in place throughout the demonstrations.

On Monday evening, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to join a march in south suburban Matteson.

Here are the latest headlines on the protests across the Chicago area:

Pritzker to Discuss Insurance for Businesses, Will Join March

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will discuss insurance coverage for "rebuilding business" alongside mayors and local business owners at 1:30 p.m. at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago, according to his public schedule.

Then at 5:30 p.m., Pritzker will attend the South Suburban March for Justice and Love beginning at the Victory Apostolic Church in Matteson.

Organizers say the march will "advocate for love and peace amongst all ethnic groups, all while bringing attention to the nation’s challenges of racism and injustice."

Demonstrators will march from the church to the Matteson Unity Bridge that many residents see as a symbol of progress, organizers say.

Lightfoot Says Reforms to Be Announced

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared on "Kasie DC" on MSNBC Sunday night, promising new police reforms to be announced.

"I’m hoping that we're going to announce soon some pretty monumental reforms that we pushed for and we've won, and to set the stage for what I know is going to be a long fight around police reform," Lightfoot said, highlighting police contracts as "a significant part of the problem."

"We've got to get unions to understand that they've got to be part of the solution, and not part of the problem," she continued.

"First of all, we've got to speak our values through these contracts. We've got to lay out a very clear set of principles around reform and accountability and not allow the extraordinary due process that police officers get to be a road block to accountability," Lightfoot added.

Protesters March to Wrigleyville Police District Headquarters

A large group of protesters gathered on Chicago's North Side for a Black Lives Matter march calling for an end to racial injustice on Sunday.

The demonstration began in the city's Lincoln Square neighborhood and marched south on Lincoln Avenue before gathering outside the Chicago Police Department's 19th District headquarters in Wrigleyville.

4 p.m.: Large Protest in West Suburban Cicero

Several demonstrators gathered in Cicero Sunday for a Black Lives Matter march and to call for an end to racial injustice.

Video from Sky 5 showed several people taking part in a peaceful march down Laramie Avenue.

12:40 p.m.: Lightfoot Lifts Citywide Curfew

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially lifted the city's 9 p.m. curfew, which had been put into place after looting and vandalism at businesses in the downtown area and on the South and West Sides of the city.

The curfew is lifted effective immediately. I know this time in our city and our country has been difficult for us all, and I’m grateful to our residents for working together to navigate this challenging time. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 7, 2020

"I know this time in our city and our country has been difficult for us all, and I'm grateful to our residents for working together to navigate this challenging time," the mayor said in a post to social media.

Earlier Sunday, city officials had reopened the Loop and the Central Business District. CTA service on bus and train lines also resumed downtown.

The decisions come after several peaceful protests marched through different parts of the city on Saturday. One such protest in Union Park marched through the city, with more than 20,000 people estimated to have participated in the peaceful demonstration.