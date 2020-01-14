Chicago-Area Couple Stranded by Volcano Now Safely in Philippines

A vacationing couple that splits their time living in North Aurora and the Philippines is back at their part-time home in Manilla following a frightening ordeal in which the husband nearly ran out of his heart and diabetes medication.

The couple was stranded for more than 30 hours at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia due to ash clouds from a volcanic eruption in the Philippines, which impacted thousands of travelers as ash flew into the air.

Maria De Leon of suburban Oswego said her parents, Lody and Letty Macatula, are thankful for the overwhelming show of support from friends and neighbors.

"The entire family is relieved and grateful," she said.

De Leon said her father took extra medicine for the trip to Malaysia, but they didn't expect the travel to last as long as it did.

"Though this experience almost traumatized them, they look forward to traveling more," De Leon said. "Dad said, 'after all, it's the journey, not the destination.'"