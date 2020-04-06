Chicago Animal Shelter Sees All Dogs Adopted For First Time

More pets are being adopted during the coronavirus outbreak, and a Chicago shelter is out of dogs for the first time ever.

Chicago Animal Care and Control Adoptable Pets shared the news on their Facebook page on Sunday.

“CACC has no dogs currently available for adoption,” the message read. “We’ve never typed those words before.”

The last two dogs were adopted on Sunday to leave CACC with no dogs left for adoption.

“This will change and new dogs will be available depending on what comes in, but we just wanted to thank everyone who stepped up to adopt over the last few weeks,” the statement said. “We are amazed at the outpouring of people wanting to help during this time.”

CACC does still have dogs at the shelter, but they are not up for adoption. During the outbreak, the city has restricted the shelter from performing spay and neuter surgeries before dogs can be adopted. People can be rescue partners for those dogs.