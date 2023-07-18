Chicago Air and Water Show to return next month for 64th year

The Chicago Air and Water show is returning for its 64th year along the lakefront next month with two days of performances.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 20, Chicagoans will be able to see – and hear – tricks from high-speed civilian and military pilots and aircrafts. Practice will take place beforehand on Aug. 18 and viewers can watch the weekend's show from along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street.

Although there are no public seating areas provided during the show, viewers are welcome to sit or stand on the sand or grass areas in the park with North Avenue beach as the show’s focal point.

Planes perform stunts over the water in a specified safety zone and the event employs its own air traffic controller to oversee the downtown air space during show hours. The City of Chicago website says that the Chicago Air and Water show is “conducted in an extremely safe and conscientious way."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For those on the ground, however, there are still a few things to look out for.

The Chicago Transit Authority's no. 72 bus that usually stops at North Avenue beach will be rerouted during the event, and there will be no public parking at the beach over Air and Water Show weekend. However, the Millennium Park Garages have discounted pre-purchased parking and a shuttle from the garage to inner Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Those looking to travel via Chicago Public Transportation can plan their trip here.

The Chicago Air and Water Show will also be offering audio descriptions for those who are visually impaired. That will be available via a Zoom link in the coming weeks, organizers said.

More information on the Chicago Air and Water Show can be found here.