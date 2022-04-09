chicago shooting

Chicago Activists Call for Use of Gun Locks After Accidental Shootings Involving Children

Both kids were shot accidentally, because according to police, they got their hands on unsecured guns.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Multiple Chicago activists decided to step into action Saturday and explained the importance of gun locks after two children sustained injuries in accidental shootings earlier this week.

In the first incident, an 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck Thursday and transferred to Comer Children's Hospital. The shooting was likely self-inflicted, authorities said.

Then, late Friday night, a young child was accidentally shot inside an apartment in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood. That child was also taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

Both kids were shot accidentally, because according to police, they got their hands on unsecured guns.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It doesn’t make any sense," Holmes said. "It’s not an accident. It may have been an accidental shooting, but it’s not an accident when an individual leaves this weapon unsecured."

So, Holmes is passing out gun locks in hopes of helping other families and saving lives.

 "If you love your children then lock it down," he said.

Local

Illinois 1 hour ago

Man Gets 50 Years for Firing Shot at Illinois Police Officer

2 hours ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST

Both kids who were injured are expected to survive.

NBC Chicago/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

chicago shootingshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us