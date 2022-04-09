Chicago Activists Call for Use of Gun Locks After Accidental Shootings Involving Children

Multiple Chicago activists decided to step into action Saturday and explained the importance of gun locks after two children sustained injuries in accidental shootings earlier this week.

In the first incident, an 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck Thursday and transferred to Comer Children's Hospital. The shooting was likely self-inflicted, authorities said.

Then, late Friday night, a young child was accidentally shot inside an apartment in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood. That child was also taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

Both kids were shot accidentally, because according to police, they got their hands on unsecured guns.

"It doesn’t make any sense," Holmes said. "It’s not an accident. It may have been an accidental shooting, but it’s not an accident when an individual leaves this weapon unsecured."

So, Holmes is passing out gun locks in hopes of helping other families and saving lives.

"If you love your children then lock it down," he said.

Both kids who were injured are expected to survive.