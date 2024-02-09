Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to cheese and dairy products sold across the country in popular stores including Costco, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.

According to officials, the outbreak was first investigated in 2017 and 2021. The investigation was reopened in January 2024, after "new illnesses" were reported, and an outbreak strain was found in a cheese sample of California-based cheese and dairy brand Rizo-López Foods, Inc., the CDC said.

As of Feb. 6, as many as 26 people from 11 states have been sickened as part of the outbreak, officials said. Two deaths were reported.

According to officials, as of Feb. 9, no one in Illinois was sickened.

List of cheeses recalled and where they were sold

Several brands and types of cheese, including queso fresco and cotija, sold in popular retailers were recalled earlier this month. This week, the recall expanded to more grocery stores. The products were sold nationwide, with several recalled products sold at stores in Illinois.

"Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled brands of cheeses, sour creams (cremas) or yogurts manufactured by Rizo-López Foods, Inc., or products made with recalled dairy products," the CDC said. "Check your refrigerators and freezers for any recalled products and throw them away."

According to an alert from the Food and Drug Administration, the recalled products were sold under following brand names: Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

They were also sold in products at Trader Joe's, and under the brand names Simply Fresh LLC and Fresh Creative Foods at Costco and Albertson's stores.

In addition to cheeses, some of the recalled products sold in Illinois include enchiladas, dips, salad kits, cremas, and more.

Below is the full list of products recalled, and where they were sold, according to the CDC. A full list of product images can be found here.

Mar 22 2024 2024/02/07 Blanco Suave Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-05355-6 All dates through 03/23/2024 2024/02/05 Chicken Enchiladas Verde Trader Joe’s 17.6 oz SKU 58292 2024/02/07 Chicken Street Taco Express Meal Kit Don Pancho 22 oz 71117.12500 12/12/2023-3/17/2024 2024/02/07 Cilantro Cotija Dressing HEB 12 oz 41220.94799 1/13/2024-3/30/2024 2024/02/07 Cilantro Dressing Trader Joe’s 12 oz 00003.64201 2/19/2024-5/14/2024 2024/02/07 Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Pack Don Pancho 2 pk/32oz 71117.00489 3/21/2024-4/4/2024 2024/02/07 Cilantro Salad Dressing Trader Joe’s 12 oz SKU 36420 2024/02/07 Cotija Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00043-7 All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12017-3 All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00517-3 All dates through 7/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Food City ~16 oz All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija (Grated) Rizo Bros 7 oz 7-27242-14022-5 All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco, Casa Cardenas 9 oz 7-27242-00022-2 & 8-11371-27109-4 All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco 20 oz 7-27242-00056-7 All dates through 5/2/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00535-7 All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Enchilado Food City, Casa Cardenas ~16 oz All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-00021-5 All dates through 7/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Centroamericana Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-00440-4 All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Centroamericana Tio Francisco, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema La Deliciosa Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024 2024/02/05 Crema La Suprema Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Latina Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-35445-5 All dates through 6/1/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Latina Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Menonita Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco, Food City, Santa Maria 16 oz 7-27242-00408-4, 7-27242-22410-9, 7-27242-35403-5 All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Mexicana San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco 32 oz 7-27242-32403-8 All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Nortena Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Santa Isabel Centroamericana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Santa Isabel Latina Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Santa Isabel Mexicana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024 2024/02/05 Elote Chopped Salad Kit Trader Joe’s 11.94 oz SKU 74768 2024/02/07 Everything Sauce Fiesta 3 Pack Don Pancho 3 pk/12 oz 71117.00741 3/11/2024-3/26/2024 2024/02/07 Fresco Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Fresco (Michoacano) Tio Francisco, El Huache, La Ordena Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Oaxaca Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00334-6 All dates through 5/2/2024 2024/02/05 Oaxaca Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12332-7 All dates through 05/02/2024 2024/02/05 Oaxaca Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00532-6 All dates through 05/02/2024 2024/02/05 Oaxaca Food City ~16 oz All dates through 05/02/2024 2024/02/05 Oaxaca Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/2024 2024/02/05 Oaxaca (shred) Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/2024 2024/02/05 Panela Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00550-0 All dates through 3/23/2024 2024/02/05 Panela Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024 2024/02/05 Panela Tio Francisco, San Carlos, Dos Ranchitos, La Ordena, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/2024 2024/02/05 Panela Barra Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Poblano Caesar Dressing HEB 12 oz 41220.94807 1/14/2024-3/31/2024 2024/02/07 Queso Crema Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Crema San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Fresco Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00159-5 All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Fresco Don Francisco 10 oz 7-27242-00178-6 All dates through 4/2/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Fresco Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12552-9 All dates through 03/23/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Fresco Tio Francisco, Rio Grande 14 oz 7-27242-00552-4, 8-12324-03090-4, 8-12324-03091-1 & 8-12324-03089-8 All dates through 03/23/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Fresco Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Fresco Tio Francisco, Campesino, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco ~16 oz All dates through 04/17/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Seco Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00548-8 All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Requeson Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00390-6 All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Requeson Tio Francisco 15 oz 7-27242-00392-6 All dates through 4/2/2024 2024/02/05 Requeson Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Ricotta Part Skim 365 Whole Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-63052 All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Ricotta Whole Milk 365 Whole Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-96245 All dates through Yogurt (Plain, Strawberry, Peach & Mango) Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/2024

Listeria infections can cause serious illness and, in rare cases, death. People who are pregnant, older than 65 or have weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable. Symptoms — like muscle aches, fever and tiredness — usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated foods, but can start earlier or later.

The CDC said consumers who have these products should discard them and thoroughly clean the refrigerator, counters and other contact sites. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and easily contaminate other foods and surfaces.