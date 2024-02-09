Recall Alert

Cheese listeria outbreak now includes products sold at Trader Joe's, Costco, Whole Foods

Recalled cheese products, taco and salad kits, dips and more were sold at Costco, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods stores nationwide

By NBC 5 Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to cheese and dairy products sold across the country in popular stores including Costco, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.

According to officials, the outbreak was first investigated in 2017 and 2021. The investigation was reopened in January 2024, after "new illnesses" were reported, and an outbreak strain was found in a cheese sample of California-based cheese and dairy brand Rizo-López Foods, Inc., the CDC said.

As of Feb. 6, as many as 26 people from 11 states have been sickened as part of the outbreak, officials said. Two deaths were reported.

According to officials, as of Feb. 9, no one in Illinois was sickened.

List of cheeses recalled and where they were sold

Several brands and types of cheese, including queso fresco and cotija, sold in popular retailers were recalled earlier this month. This week, the recall expanded to more grocery stores. The products were sold nationwide, with several recalled products sold at stores in Illinois.

"Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled brands of cheeses, sour creams (cremas) or yogurts manufactured by Rizo-López Foods, Inc., or products made with recalled dairy products," the CDC said. "Check your refrigerators and freezers for any recalled products and throw them away."

According to an alert from the Food and Drug Administration, the recalled products were sold under following brand names: Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

They were also sold in products at Trader Joe's, and under the brand names Simply Fresh LLC and Fresh Creative Foods at Costco and Albertson's stores.

In addition to cheeses, some of the recalled products sold in Illinois include enchiladas, dips, salad kits, cremas, and more.

Below is the full list of products recalled, and where they were sold, according to the CDC. A full list of product images can be found here.

Black Bean 6-Layer DipRojo’s2 pk/20z Feb 06 2024
Feb 14 2024
Feb 16 2024
Feb 21 2024
Feb 23 2024
Feb 29 2024
Mar 02 2024
Mar 07 2024
Mar 09 2024
Mar 14 2024
Mar 21 2024
Mar 22 2024		2024/02/07
Blanco SuaveTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-05355-6All dates through 03/23/20242024/02/05
Chicken Enchiladas VerdeTrader Joe’s17.6 ozSKU 58292 2024/02/07
Chicken Street Taco Express Meal KitDon Pancho22 oz71117.1250012/12/2023-3/17/20242024/02/07
Cilantro Cotija DressingHEB12 oz41220.947991/13/2024-3/30/20242024/02/07
Cilantro DressingTrader Joe’s12 oz00003.642012/19/2024-5/14/20242024/02/07
Cilantro Lime Crema Twin PackDon Pancho2 pk/32oz71117.004893/21/2024-4/4/20242024/02/07
Cilantro Salad DressingTrader Joe’s12 ozSKU 36420 2024/02/07
CotijaRizo Bros8 oz7-27242-00043-7All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
CotijaTio Francisco12 oz7-27242-12017-3All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
CotijaTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00517-3All dates through 7/31/20242024/02/05
CotijaFood City~16 oz All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
CotijaTio Francisco, San CarlosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija (Grated)Rizo Bros7 oz7-27242-14022-5All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija (Grated)Tio Francisco, Casa Cardenas9 oz7-27242-00022-2 & 8-11371-27109-4All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Cotija (Grated)Tio Francisco20 oz7-27242-00056-7All dates through 5/2/20242024/02/05
Cotija EnchiladoTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00535-7All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija EnchiladoFood City, Casa Cardenas~16 oz All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija EnchiladoTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija RalladoTio Francisco12 oz7-27242-00021-5All dates through 7/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija RalladoTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Crema CentroamericanaTio Francisco16 oz7-27242-00440-4All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema CentroamericanaTio Francisco, CampesinoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema La DeliciosaTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/20242024/02/05
Crema La SupremaTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/20242024/02/05
Crema LatinaTio Francisco16 oz7-27242-35445-5All dates through 6/1/20242024/02/05
Crema LatinaTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema MenonitaCampesinoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema MexicanaTio Francisco, Food City, Santa Maria16 oz7-27242-00408-4, 7-27242-22410-9, 7-27242-35403-5All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema MexicanaTio Francisco, CampesinoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema MexicanaSan CarlosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema MexicanaTio Francisco32 oz7-27242-32403-8All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema NortenaTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema Santa Isabel Centroamericana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/20242024/02/05
Crema Santa Isabel Latina Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/20242024/02/05
Crema Santa Isabel Mexicana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/20242024/02/05
Elote Chopped Salad KitTrader Joe’s11.94 ozSKU 74768 2024/02/07
Everything Sauce Fiesta 3 PackDon Pancho3 pk/12 oz71117.007413/11/2024-3/26/20242024/02/07
FrescoTio Francisco, San CarlosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Fresco (Michoacano)Tio Francisco, El Huache, La OrdenaAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
OaxacaRizo Bros8 oz7-27242-00334-6All dates through 5/2/20242024/02/05
OaxacaTio Francisco12 oz7-27242-12332-7All dates through 05/02/20242024/02/05
OaxacaTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00532-6All dates through 05/02/20242024/02/05
OaxacaFood City~16 oz All dates through 05/02/20242024/02/05
OaxacaTio Francisco, San CarlosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/20242024/02/05
Oaxaca (shred)Tio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/20242024/02/05
PanelaTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00550-0All dates through 3/23/20242024/02/05
PanelaFood City~16 oz All dates through 3/23/20242024/02/05
PanelaTio Francisco, San Carlos, Dos Ranchitos, La Ordena, CampesinoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/20242024/02/05
Panela BarraTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Poblano Caesar DressingHEB12 oz41220.948071/14/2024-3/31/20242024/02/07
Queso CremaFood City~16 oz All dates through 3/23/20242024/02/05
Queso CremaSan CarlosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/20242024/02/05
Queso FrescoRizo Bros8 oz7-27242-00159-5All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Queso FrescoDon Francisco10 oz7-27242-00178-6All dates through 4/2/20242024/02/05
Queso FrescoTio Francisco12 oz7-27242-12552-9All dates through 03/23/20242024/02/05
Queso FrescoTio Francisco, Rio Grande14 oz7-27242-00552-4, 8-12324-03090-4, 8-12324-03091-1 & 8-12324-03089-8All dates through 03/23/20242024/02/05
Queso FrescoFood City~16 oz All dates through 3/23/20242024/02/05
Queso FrescoTio Francisco, Campesino, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Dos RanchitosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Queso Para FreirTio Francisco~16 oz All dates through 04/17/20242024/02/05
Queso Para FreirTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/20242024/02/05
Queso SecoTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00548-8All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
RequesonTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00390-6All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
RequesonTio Francisco15 oz7-27242-00392-6All dates through 4/2/20242024/02/05
RequesonTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Ricotta Part Skim365 Whole Foods Market15 oz9-94824-63052All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Ricotta Whole Milk365 Whole Foods Market15 oz9-94824-96245All dates through 4/2/20242024/02/05
Southwest SaladTrader Joe’s9 ozSKU 56077 2024/02/07
Yogurt (Plain, Strawberry, Peach & Mango)Tio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/20242024/02

Listeria infections can cause serious illness and, in rare cases, death. People who are pregnant, older than 65 or have weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable. Symptoms — like muscle aches, fever and tiredness — usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated foods, but can start earlier or later.

The CDC said consumers who have these products should discard them and thoroughly clean the refrigerator, counters and other contact sites. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and easily contaminate other foods and surfaces.

