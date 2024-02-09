Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to cheese and dairy products sold across the country in popular stores including Costco, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.
According to officials, the outbreak was first investigated in 2017 and 2021. The investigation was reopened in January 2024, after "new illnesses" were reported, and an outbreak strain was found in a cheese sample of California-based cheese and dairy brand Rizo-López Foods, Inc., the CDC said.
As of Feb. 6, as many as 26 people from 11 states have been sickened as part of the outbreak, officials said. Two deaths were reported.
According to officials, as of Feb. 9, no one in Illinois was sickened.
List of cheeses recalled and where they were sold
Several brands and types of cheese, including queso fresco and cotija, sold in popular retailers were recalled earlier this month. This week, the recall expanded to more grocery stores. The products were sold nationwide, with several recalled products sold at stores in Illinois.
"Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled brands of cheeses, sour creams (cremas) or yogurts manufactured by Rizo-López Foods, Inc., or products made with recalled dairy products," the CDC said. "Check your refrigerators and freezers for any recalled products and throw them away."
According to an alert from the Food and Drug Administration, the recalled products were sold under following brand names: Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.
They were also sold in products at Trader Joe's, and under the brand names Simply Fresh LLC and Fresh Creative Foods at Costco and Albertson's stores.
In addition to cheeses, some of the recalled products sold in Illinois include enchiladas, dips, salad kits, cremas, and more.
Below is the full list of products recalled, and where they were sold, according to the CDC. A full list of product images can be found here.
|Black Bean 6-Layer Dip
|Rojo’s
|2 pk/20z
|Feb 06 2024
Feb 14 2024
Feb 16 2024
Feb 21 2024
Feb 23 2024
Feb 29 2024
Mar 02 2024
Mar 07 2024
Mar 09 2024
Mar 14 2024
Mar 21 2024
Mar 22 2024
|2024/02/07
|Blanco Suave
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-05355-6
|All dates through 03/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Chicken Enchiladas Verde
|Trader Joe’s
|17.6 oz
|SKU 58292
|2024/02/07
|Chicken Street Taco Express Meal Kit
|Don Pancho
|22 oz
|71117.12500
|12/12/2023-3/17/2024
|2024/02/07
|Cilantro Cotija Dressing
|HEB
|12 oz
|41220.94799
|1/13/2024-3/30/2024
|2024/02/07
|Cilantro Dressing
|Trader Joe’s
|12 oz
|00003.64201
|2/19/2024-5/14/2024
|2024/02/07
|Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Pack
|Don Pancho
|2 pk/32oz
|71117.00489
|3/21/2024-4/4/2024
|2024/02/07
|Cilantro Salad Dressing
|Trader Joe’s
|12 oz
|SKU 36420
|2024/02/07
|Cotija
|Rizo Bros
|8 oz
|7-27242-00043-7
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija
|Tio Francisco
|12 oz
|7-27242-12017-3
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00517-3
|All dates through 7/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija
|Food City
|~16 oz
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija
|Tio Francisco, San Carlos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija (Grated)
|Rizo Bros
|7 oz
|7-27242-14022-5
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija (Grated)
|Tio Francisco, Casa Cardenas
|9 oz
|7-27242-00022-2 & 8-11371-27109-4
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija (Grated)
|Tio Francisco
|20 oz
|7-27242-00056-7
|All dates through 5/2/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija Enchilado
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00535-7
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija Enchilado
|Food City, Casa Cardenas
|~16 oz
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija Enchilado
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija Rallado
|Tio Francisco
|12 oz
|7-27242-00021-5
|All dates through 7/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija Rallado
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Centroamericana
|Tio Francisco
|16 oz
|7-27242-00440-4
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Centroamericana
|Tio Francisco, Campesino
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema La Deliciosa
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/22/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema La Suprema
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/22/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Latina
|Tio Francisco
|16 oz
|7-27242-35445-5
|All dates through 6/1/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Latina
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Menonita
|Campesino
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Mexicana
|Tio Francisco, Food City, Santa Maria
|16 oz
|7-27242-00408-4, 7-27242-22410-9, 7-27242-35403-5
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Mexicana
|Tio Francisco, Campesino
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Mexicana
|San Carlos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Mexicana
|Tio Francisco
|32 oz
|7-27242-32403-8
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Nortena
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Santa Isabel Centroamericana
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/22/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Santa Isabel Latina
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/22/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Santa Isabel Mexicana
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/22/2024
|2024/02/05
|Elote Chopped Salad Kit
|Trader Joe’s
|11.94 oz
|SKU 74768
|2024/02/07
|Everything Sauce Fiesta 3 Pack
|Don Pancho
|3 pk/12 oz
|71117.00741
|3/11/2024-3/26/2024
|2024/02/07
|Fresco
|Tio Francisco, San Carlos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Fresco (Michoacano)
|Tio Francisco, El Huache, La Ordena
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Oaxaca
|Rizo Bros
|8 oz
|7-27242-00334-6
|All dates through 5/2/2024
|2024/02/05
|Oaxaca
|Tio Francisco
|12 oz
|7-27242-12332-7
|All dates through 05/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Oaxaca
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00532-6
|All dates through 05/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Oaxaca
|Food City
|~16 oz
|All dates through 05/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Oaxaca
|Tio Francisco, San Carlos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 05/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Oaxaca (shred)
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 05/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Panela
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00550-0
|All dates through 3/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Panela
|Food City
|~16 oz
|All dates through 3/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Panela
|Tio Francisco, San Carlos, Dos Ranchitos, La Ordena, Campesino
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 03/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Panela Barra
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Poblano Caesar Dressing
|HEB
|12 oz
|41220.94807
|1/14/2024-3/31/2024
|2024/02/07
|Queso Crema
|Food City
|~16 oz
|All dates through 3/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Crema
|San Carlos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 03/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Fresco
|Rizo Bros
|8 oz
|7-27242-00159-5
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Fresco
|Don Francisco
|10 oz
|7-27242-00178-6
|All dates through 4/2/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Fresco
|Tio Francisco
|12 oz
|7-27242-12552-9
|All dates through 03/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Fresco
|Tio Francisco, Rio Grande
|14 oz
|7-27242-00552-4, 8-12324-03090-4, 8-12324-03091-1 & 8-12324-03089-8
|All dates through 03/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Fresco
|Food City
|~16 oz
|All dates through 3/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Fresco
|Tio Francisco, Campesino, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Para Freir
|Tio Francisco
|~16 oz
|All dates through 04/17/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Para Freir
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/17/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Seco
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00548-8
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Requeson
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00390-6
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Requeson
|Tio Francisco
|15 oz
|7-27242-00392-6
|All dates through 4/2/2024
|2024/02/05
|Requeson
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Ricotta Part Skim
|365 Whole Foods Market
|15 oz
|9-94824-63052
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Ricotta Whole Milk
|365 Whole Foods Market
|15 oz
|9-94824-96245
|All dates through 4/2/2024
|2024/02/05
|Southwest Salad
|Trader Joe’s
|9 oz
|SKU 56077
|2024/02/07
|Yogurt (Plain, Strawberry, Peach & Mango)
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/17/2024
|2024/02
Listeria infections can cause serious illness and, in rare cases, death. People who are pregnant, older than 65 or have weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable. Symptoms — like muscle aches, fever and tiredness — usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated foods, but can start earlier or later.
The CDC said consumers who have these products should discard them and thoroughly clean the refrigerator, counters and other contact sites. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and easily contaminate other foods and surfaces.