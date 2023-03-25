Check Out the White Sox New Bag Policy at Guaranteed Rate Field

By Ryan Taylor

Check out the new bag policy at Guaranteed Rate Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox' home opener is upon us. 

The South Siders will open up their season at home at Guaranteed Rate Field on Apr. 3 against the San Francisco Giants. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

If you're heading to the game – and you need to bring a bag – don't forget to make sure your bag is within the stadium's new guidelines. 

  • Clear tote bags (12" x 12" x 6" or smaller), clutch purses (9" x 5" x 2" or smaller) and diaper bags when an infant is present are permitted to carry into the ballpark.
  • No backpacks or other bags are allowed.
  • Guests with medical necessities (breast pumps, Insulin, epi-pens, oxygen and other medical devices) may be allowed to carry those items into the ballpark and will be subject to search.

The White Sox are adapting to the clear bag policy. As it's written, backpacks and other opaque baggage are not allowed. 

Local

Crime and Courts 5 mins ago

Gunshots Fired Outside Walmart in Chicago's Pullman Neighborhood, Witness Says

Orland Park 3 hours ago

Chicago's Iconic Original Rainbow Cone Opening South Suburban Location

Check out the rest of the guide for going to a White Sox game this season

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us