Check Out the White Sox New Bag Policy at Guaranteed Rate Field

The White Sox' home opener is upon us.

The South Siders will open up their season at home at Guaranteed Rate Field on Apr. 3 against the San Francisco Giants.

If you're heading to the game – and you need to bring a bag – don't forget to make sure your bag is within the stadium's new guidelines.

Clear tote bags (12" x 12" x 6" or smaller), clutch purses (9" x 5" x 2" or smaller) and diaper bags when an infant is present are permitted to carry into the ballpark.

No backpacks or other bags are allowed.

Guests with medical necessities (breast pumps, Insulin, epi-pens, oxygen and other medical devices) may be allowed to carry those items into the ballpark and will be subject to search.

The White Sox are adapting to the clear bag policy. As it's written, backpacks and other opaque baggage are not allowed.

