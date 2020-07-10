Changes Coming to Chicago Riverwalk as Reopening Continues

Changes are coming to Chicago's Riverwalk Friday as reopening in the city continues.

The Riverwalk will return to its normal operating hours, opening for both recreation and business from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., city officials announced. Vendors will also be allowed to stay open until 11 p.m.

"This comes after the city has been closely monitoring the amount of people using the Riverwalk each day and its current projections for use throughout the summer and determined that it was feasible for these simultaneous operations," the mayor's office said in a release.

Vendors will still be available by reservation, officials said.

Three vendors will also reopen next week in the Riverwalk's Community Marketplace, including Batter & Berries, Chiya Chai Cafe and Shop Small Chicago. The city said additional businesses will "gradually reopen throughout the summer."

People will still be required to wear face coverings while on the Riverwalk, officials said.