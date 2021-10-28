Chance the Rapper Buys $2.3 Million in Suburban Bannockburn

Chance the Rapper and his wife have purchased a $2.3 million, 9,251-square-foot mansion in Bannockburn, a suburb located about 30 miles north of Chicago, according to reports.
The Chicago-native and three-time Grammy winner bought the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home with his wife on Sept. 14, the Chicago Tribune reported, just blocks from where they had been renting another house.
The couple had been renting a separate five-bedroom, 6,721-square-foot mansion in Bannockburn with his wife prior to this purchase, according to the newspaper.
Here's a look at the mansion:
The home, built in 1996, sits on 3.71 acres of land and has a 4-car garage, library, sauna, movie theater and an outdoor swimming pool, according to the listing.