Person pulled from water at North Avenue Beach in ‘grave' condition has died

A person pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach in "grave" condition on Friday evening has died, Chicago police confirmed.
Fire officials said they responded to the beach Friday evening for reports of a person in the water before locating and rescuing a 21-year-old man.
CPR was immediately administered as the man was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in "grave" condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to police, a death investigation is currently underway. There is no further information available.