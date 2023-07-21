Person pulled from water at North Avenue Beach in ‘grave' condition has died

A person pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach in "grave" condition on Friday evening has died, Chicago police confirmed.

Fire officials said they responded to the beach Friday evening for reports of a person in the water before locating and rescuing a 21-year-old man.

CPR was immediately administered as the man was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in "grave" condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

9:02 pm

Person in the water 1600 N Lake Shore dr (North Ave beach)CFD reported for a person in the water. CFD divers went in and found one patient. CPR initiated. CFD transporting to NWM. Pt in critical condition at present. No further info. Will update shortly. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 22, 2023

Update North ave Beach, approx 21 y male rescue crews were able to obtain with CPR ROSC ( return of spontaneous circulation) along with respirations Pt's approx down time 15 minutes Rescue crews from land were able to locate victim rapidly. Pt in Critical condition at NWMH. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 22, 2023

Update. Pt at NWMH in grave condition at present. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 22, 2023

According to police, a death investigation is currently underway. There is no further information available.