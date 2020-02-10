Caught on Camera: Puppy Stolen From Suburban Joliet Pet Store

Multiple men were caught on camera stealing a puppy from a pet store in suburban Joliet Monday.

At around 3:53 p.m., three men walked into the Furry Babies Joliet pet store, which is located inside the Louis Joliet Mall, and headed toward a French Bulldog puppy.

Attention! Today at 3:53pm our French Bulldog puppy was stolen. We have filed a police report and the dog is microchipped. We recognize that our employees should have done a better job being attentive but are asking for the public’s help in sharing the following images and videos to catch the men that did this. If you have any information or recognize anyone in this video please call Joliet PD at (815) 724-3100‬ ASAP. You may also contact us at 815-577-9800. Getting our puppy back safe and sound is our number one priority and we hope you put judgement aside and help us catch them. This is unacceptable and we are praying for his safe return. Thank you for sharing. Posted by Furry Babies Joliet on Monday, February 10, 2020

Surveillance video posted on the pet store's Facebook page shows one of the men reaching into the puppy's crib, then putting the animal inside of a bag before walking out of the store.

The store said it contacted police about the incident and made a plea on social media for the dog's safe return. Anyone with information about the suspects seen in the video is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100.