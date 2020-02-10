Caught on Camera: Puppy Stolen From Suburban Joliet Pet Store
The incident was reported Monday afternoon at the Furry Babies pet store in the Louis Joliet Mall
Multiple men were caught on camera stealing a puppy from a pet store in suburban Joliet Monday.
At around 3:53 p.m., three men walked into the Furry Babies Joliet pet store, which is located inside the Louis Joliet Mall, and headed toward a French Bulldog puppy.
Surveillance video posted on the pet store's Facebook page shows one of the men reaching into the puppy's crib, then putting the animal inside of a bag before walking out of the store.
The store said it contacted police about the incident and made a plea on social media for the dog's safe return. Anyone with information about the suspects seen in the video is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100.