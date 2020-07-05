Catalytic Converter Thefts Reported on Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of catalytic converter thefts reported in June on the Northwest Side.
In each incident someone driving a small, dark-colored sedan pulls up next to vehicles parked on residential streets and uses tools to remove the catalytic converter from under the vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The most targeted vehicles are SUVs.
The thefts happened:
- About 2:45 a.m. June 11 in the 5400 block of North Sayre Avenue;
- About 6:30 a.m. June 12 in the 4900 block of North Mason Avenue;
- About 5:25 a.m. June 20 in the 5200 block of North Natoma Avenue;
- About 5:30 a.m. June 20 in the 5400 block of North Neenah Avenue; and
- About 4:45 a.m. June 24 in the 6000 block of North Oconto Avenue.
Police believe two males are involved.
Local
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes