Catalytic Converter Thefts Reported on Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of catalytic converter thefts reported in June on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone driving a small, dark-colored sedan pulls up next to vehicles parked on residential streets and uses tools to remove the catalytic converter from under the vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The most targeted vehicles are SUVs.

The thefts happened:

  • About 2:45 a.m. June 11 in the 5400 block of North Sayre Avenue;
  • About 6:30 a.m. June 12 in the 4900 block of North Mason Avenue;
  • About 5:25 a.m. June 20 in the 5200 block of North Natoma Avenue;
  • About 5:30 a.m. June 20 in the 5400 block of North Neenah Avenue; and
  • About 4:45 a.m. June 24 in the 6000 block of North Oconto Avenue.

Police believe two males are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

