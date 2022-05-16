Cary Child Dies After Being Hit by School Bus, Authorities Say

Police in suburban Cary say that a young child was killed after being struck by a school bus on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, police were called to the area of Cherry Street and Hill Street after a reported accident involving a child being hit by a school bus.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police say that there was one other student on the bus at the time of the incident, along with the driver. Neither were injured in the collision.

The Cary Police Department is investigating the incident, and there were no further details available at this time.