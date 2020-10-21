Little Village

Carjacker Drives Off With 2 Kids in Backseat, Drops Them Off Safely Blocks Away in Little Village: Police

Police have not made an arrest

A carjacker allegedly drove off with two young children in the backseat Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood before dropping them off safely several blocks away.

A woman exited her Mazda CX-5 as a person entered the car and drove off with two boys, ages 7 and 11, in the back, according to Chicago police.

The carjacking happened about 7:35 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 25th Street.

The male carjacker dropped off the children several blocks away, police said. The children returned to the woman safely.

No arrest has been made.

