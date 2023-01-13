Car Thieves Targeting Unattended Vehicles, Chicago Police Warn

Chicago police are urging drivers not to leave their unattended vehicles running - whether at a gas station or on the street - following numerous separate thefts over a seven-day period, authorities said.

After being stolen, the vehicles were used to commit robberies and carjackings, in which vehicles were approached near ATMs, including freestanding ATMs and drive through ATMs, as well as those in bank vestibules. The suspects, according to police, then robbed the victims of cash, phones and their personal belongings.

Authorities say offenders are riding together in multiple stolen vehicles, and in some instances, exited vehicles brandishing rifles and handguns before demanding property, phones and passcodes.

The following incidents were reported to police:

