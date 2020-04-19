Burglars Hit Apartment Building Laundry Rooms in Hyde Park, Bronzeville

Multiple burglaries have been reported this month to apartment building laundry rooms in Hyde Park and Bronzeville on the South Side.

In each case, someone forced entry to the basement of a building and damaged washing machines and dryers to remove coins, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The break-ins occurred:

About 2 a.m. April 14 in the 5300 block of South Ingleside Avenue;

About 5 p.m. April 13 in the 5300 block of South Harper Avenue;

About 10 p.m. April 9 in the 5400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue;

About 10 p.m. April 9 in the 5300 block of South Woodlawn;

About 1 a.m. April 8 in the 5100 block of South Ingleside;

About 11 p.m. April 7 in the 5200 block of South Dorchester Avenue;

About 9:30 a.m. April 4 in the 5400 block of South Dorchester; and

Between 8 and 9 p.m. April 3 in the 500 block of East Oakwood Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.