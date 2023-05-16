Buona to Offer Free Italian Beef Sandwich for National Italian Beef Day

National Italian Beef Day is coming up, which means that the Chicago area's most noticeable Italian beef restaurant has plenty in store for a celebration.

After establishing the holiday in 2017, Buona will be offering customers a free Italian beef or beefless sandwich with up to one topping via the Buona app on May 27.

When users download the app and sign up, they can redeem their free sandwich at any of the 27 Buona locations.

Additionally, Buona is offering free delivery through their app and 25% off "Shop & Ship" products online with the "BuonaDay" discount code from May 22 to May 29.

Buona's menu and other offerings can be found here on their website.