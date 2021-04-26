Buona Beef Unveils Italian Beefless Sandwich

Chicagoans can now get a taste of Italian beef without eating any meat at all.

The well-known Chicago chain Buona Beef started serving a plant-based Italian Beefless sandwich at all of its 24 locations on Monday. The sandwich, which is inspired by the restaurant's classic Italian beef, includes "beefless" seitan meet, according to the company.

The Buonavolanto family, which owns the chain, enlisted Chicago-based seitan maker Upton’s Naturals to create the "beef” for the sandwich.

The sandwich was developed to cater to the crowing vegan and vegetarian population, the company said.

In a tweet Monday evening, the chain revealed it has sold out of the plant-based sandwiches at multiple locations and will be working hard to get more product in stores as soon as possible.