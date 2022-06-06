Bulls' Lonzo Ball on United Center: ‘Those Are My Favorite Fans'

Bulls' Ball on United Center: 'Those are my favorite fans' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball's season ended early when he dealt with some knee issues which led to a meniscus surgery in late January.

Playing in just 35 games in his first year with the team, Ball said he loved performing in front of fans at the United Center.

"Playing there is amazing, personally those are my favorite fans," Ball told HEIR Company. "I love playing in front of Chicago."

The startup digital agency HEIR announced its first athlete membership NFT on Monday with Ball who also invests in the company.

The Bulls started the season on an incredible high, but things eventually turned sideways for the team, especially after losing Ball and his defensive capabilities.

Chicago made it to the playoffs without their starting point guard but lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

It would have been Ball's first year in the playoffs in five seasons in the NBA.

“I think I started off well," Ball said in his first press conference since undergoing surgery. "Usually I get better as the season goes on so I was looking forward to that. Everything happens for a reason and hopefully we have better luck next year."

In his limited season, Ball had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists.

