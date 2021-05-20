Buckingham Fountain Switches on For Summer This Weekend

Grant Park's iconic Buckingham Fountain will be switched on for the spring and summer season this weekend, the Chicago Park District announced.
In a virtual "Switch on Summer" event Saturday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez and others will gather to see the Buckingham Fountain turn on for the first time in over a year.
Starting at 2 p.m., Chicagoans can watch a free livestream of the event here, where a sweepstakes winner will have the chance to switch on the fountain.
Although Chicago's Millennium Park is now open daily, Cloud Gate, or "The Bean," is not yet open to visitors, according to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
More information will be released in early June, officials said.
Local
For a list of things to do around Chicago this spring and summer as coronavirus mitigations ease, click here.