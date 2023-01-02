Brutal Chicago Attack Leaves Northalsted Man in Critical Condition

Chicago Police are looking for three suspects in an uncommonly brutal attack that happened in the early hours of Monday morning just east of busy North Halsted Street.

A 40-year-old man was walking just after midnight along the 700 block of West Buckingham Place in Chicago's Northalsted neighborhood when he said he was beaten by as many as three suspects, including one wielding a wooden board with a nail sticking out of it.

Kristi King, who lives nearby, said the attack is scary because she lives alone.

"I don’t love hearing it's going on right around me, so it’s a little freaky," King said.

According to police, three men carrying blunt objects walked up to the victim. Police said there was some kind of argument, then the men began beating the victim before running away.

"It’s a little concerning," said Aaron Spiro, who lives near the scene. "It does feel, in the last few weeks, there has been more crime in the neighborhood. I just want people to be safe and comfortable going out in Northalsted."

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with injuries to his head and body.

This attack, and others in the area, are forcing residents like Leah Fine to carry pepper spray and pay closer attention to their surroundings.

"It’s pretty crazy," said Leah Fine who lives and works in the area. She said she and her co-workers are on edge. Fine said she now carries pepper spray and shares her cell phone's location with her friends so they always know where she is.

Area 3 detectives on Monday night were looking for suspects and surveillance video of the attack.

No one is in custody.