Brother, Sister Charged With Fatally Shooting 18-Year-Old Woman During Oak Park Carjacking

A brother and sister are charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman during a carjacking and robbery in Oak Park last month.

Kenneth Elliot, 21, and Adrianna Vanzant, 17, both from Chicago, are each charged with first-degree murder in the June 22 shooting of Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, according to Village of Oak Park officials.

The two approached Logan-Bledsoe from behind and opened fire around 1:50 a.m. on June 22 at a gas station at 100 Chicago Ave., officials said. They took items from Logan-Bledsoe before Vanzant drove off in Logan-Bledsoe’s Chrysler and Elliot fled in another car.

Officers found Logan-Bledsoe at the gas station with a gunshot wound to her head, officials said. She later died at a hospital.

Logan-Bledsoe’s car was later recovered in the 200 block of North Kilbourn Avenue in Chicago, officials said.

Elliot and Vanzant were taken into custody Thursday in Chicago, officials said. Both were scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

Logan-Bledsoe was a graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High school, and was an activist in the community. She was a member of the Revolutionary Oak Park Youth Action League, a student-led group.

“She cared deeply for her community,” the group wrote on its Facebook page, adding that Logan-Bledsoe was a “brilliant youth leader.”

