Brookfield Zoo warns customers of false advertisement for discounted anniversary tickets

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is warning customers of a recent fraudulent advertisement that appears to take advantage of the zoo's 90th anniversary, with the false ad offering tickets at a discounted rate.

The advertisement offers four zoo tickets for $6.95, connecting the deal to a promotion for the zoo's 90th anniversary. The zoo said in a Facebook post that the offer and website are not affiliated with Brookfield Zoo Chicago and are a scam.

The zoo advised anyone who encounters the false advertisements to contact Facebook or Instagram and report them as fraudulent.

Tickets for Brookfield Zoo can be purchased on their website here.