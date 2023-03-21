New Broadway in Chicago 2023 Lineup Features ‘Hamilton', ‘The Wiz' & More

Broadway in Chicago has announced their 2023 lineup, and it's filled with big-name productions.

Theatre lovers can look forward to a number of award-winning shows, including "Hamilton", which will return in September, and "The Wiz" in late November. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see the Broadway in Chicago website.

Here's what we know about all of the upcoming 2023 Broadway in Chicago shows.

Currently Open

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Cabaret ZaZou

"A unique entertainment experience where raucous comedy, extraordinary live music, international cirque performances, and a multi-course feast collide."

When: Sept. 27, 2022 - present

Where: Cambria Hotel

TINA, The Tina Turner Musical

"An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters."

When: March 14 - April 2

Where: James M. Nederlander Theatre

Opening in March

The Book of Mormon

"This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word."

When: March 28 - April 16

Where: Cadillac Palace Theatre

Opening in April

A Soldier's Play

"In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America."

When: April 4 - April 16

Where: CIBC Theatre

Jagged Little Pill

"Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music."

When: April 11 - April 23

Where: James M. Nederlander Theatre

Into The Woods

"INTO THE WOODS features Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf – all reprising their Broadway roles – in a production called “radiant” (Variety), “enchanting” (The Wall Street Journal), and “a priceless revival with a perfect cast” (The Washington Post)."

When: April 25 - May 7

Where: James M. Nederlander Theatre

Sasha Velour "The Big Reveal Live Show"

"Sasha Velour presents an immersive evening of drag, storytelling, and live art, in celebration of her forthcoming book The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag. The book documents the histories and controversies surrounding drag alongside Velour’s own personal story. The live show brings this to life with iconic new performances from Sasha, an in-person conversation with a special guest star, and an audience Q&A."

When: April 29 - April 30

Where: Broadway Playhouse

Opening in May

Disney's Aladdin

"Disney’s ALADDIN, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy, and timeless romance."

When: May 17 - May 28

Where: Cadillac Palace Theatre

Opening in June

Hadestown

"Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love."

When: June 20 - June 25

Where: CIBC Theatre

Opening in August

MJ

"The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Chicago as "MJ", the multi–Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own."

When: Aug. 1 - Sept. 2

Where: James M. Nederlander Theatre

To Kill A Mockingbird

"Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s new play, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel will come back to Chicago as part of a multi-year national tour across North America. Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer, Atticus Finch."

When: Aug. 8 - Aug. 13

Where: CIBC Theatre

Opening in September

Hamilton

"Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education."

When: Sept. 13 - Dec. 3

Where: James M. Nederlander Theatre

Lehman Trilogy

"The Lehman Trilogy" is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family."

When: Sept. 19 - Oct. 29

Where: Broadway Playhouse

Opening in October

A Wonderful World

"Told from the perspective of the women in Armstrong’s life, 'A Wonderful World' charts Armstrong’s journey from the birth of jazz in his native New Orleans through his international stardom, featuring beloved songs recorded and made popular by him."

When: Oct. 11 - Oct. 29

Where: Cadillac Palace Theatre

Company

"Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, 'Company' strikes like a lightning bolt. It’s brilliantly conceived and funny as hell.” (Variety). Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America) this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy, at once boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful, and downright hilarious."

When: Oct. 31 - Nov. 12

Where: Cadillac Palace Theatre

Opening in November

Beetlejuice

"Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, 'Bettlejuice' is 'SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!' (Variety)."

When: Nov. 7 - Nov. 19

Where: Auditorium Theatre

BOOP! The Musical

"For almost a century, Betty Boop has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP!, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and love in New York City—one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.” Boop-oop-a-doop!"

When: Nov. 19 - Dec. 31

Where: CIBC Theatre

The Wiz

"This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic grooves of such beloved, timeless hits as 'Ease on Down the Road,' which became the show’s break-out single, and the bona fide classic “Home” in this spectacular revival."

When: Nov. 28 - Dec. 10

Where: Cadillac Palace Theatre