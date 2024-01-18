Brett Goldstein of ‘Ted Lasso' begins 3-show stop at Chicago Theatre on Thursday

It's been a cold stretch of weather in Chicago, and those looking to warm up inside with some laughs are in luck.

Comedian and actor Brett Goldstein of Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" is performing in Chicago as part of a three-show stop at the Chicago Theatre in the Loop.

Goldstein's first performance is Thursday evening at 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. start time scheduled for his shows on Friday and Saturday.

While Goldstein heads to Philadelphia, Newark and Austin after the Chicago dates, the comedian will circle back to the Midwest on his "The Second Best Night of Your Life" tour.

Goldstein has a show scheduled in Detroit on March 22, with stops in Milwaukee, Kansas City, Cleveland, St. Louis and Columbus all scheduled before the final date of his tour on June 7.

Tickets for the upcoming shows can be purchased here.