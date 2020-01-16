Douglas Park

Boy Recovering After Being Beaten by Group of Teens After Basketball Game

The incident occurred in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening

siren resized
Pexels/CC

A 15-year-old boy suffered bruises and abrasions all over his body after a large group of people attacked him after a basketball game in Chicago’s Douglas Park neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to Chicago police, the boy was leaving a basketball game in the 1300 block of South Sacramento Drive at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday when a group of between 10 and 20 males began attacking him.

Police say the group kicked and punched the teen numerous times, and when his mother came over to help him, the group fled on foot.

Local

Starbucks 11 mins ago

Truck Slams Into Suburban Starbucks Thursday

31 mins ago

Photos: See Inside the New Cruise Ships Heading for Great Lakes, Antarctica

The boy’s mother drove him to Norwegian Hospital, where he was treated and released after suffering a series of bruises and abrasions.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident, and Area Central Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

This article tagged under:

Douglas ParkChicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us