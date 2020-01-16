Boy Recovering After Being Beaten by Group of Teens After Basketball Game

A 15-year-old boy suffered bruises and abrasions all over his body after a large group of people attacked him after a basketball game in Chicago’s Douglas Park neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to Chicago police, the boy was leaving a basketball game in the 1300 block of South Sacramento Drive at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday when a group of between 10 and 20 males began attacking him.

Police say the group kicked and punched the teen numerous times, and when his mother came over to help him, the group fled on foot.

The boy’s mother drove him to Norwegian Hospital, where he was treated and released after suffering a series of bruises and abrasions.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident, and Area Central Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.