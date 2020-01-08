Boy Bitten by Coyote in Lincoln Park, Police Say

A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was bitten multiple times by a coyote on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, the boy was attacked by the animal in the 2400 block of North Cannon at approximately 4 p.m.

The attack occurred near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and Lincoln Park Zoo, according to authorities.

The coyote then ran northbound from the location, and the boy was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Fire officials said the boy was bitten on the head.

There is no further word on the boy's condition, and Chicago police are on scene.