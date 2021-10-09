East Ukrainian Village

Boy, 17, Found Dead After SWAT Team Responds to East Ukrainian Village Apartment

Police car
Getty Images

A 17-year-old boy was found dead in an apartment in East Ukrainian Village Wednesday after smashing a window while arguing with his mother, police said.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of West Augusta about 8:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, Chicago police said.

Police said officers made their way into the apartment and three occupants left unharmed, but the teen was not located.

A SWAT team was called and the 17-year-old was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a room inside the apartment, police said.

He was identified as Raheem Hemphill by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy released Friday ruled his death a homicide.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

