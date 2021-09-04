Boy, 12, and Teenage Girl Among 3 Shot Outside Gas Station in East Garfield Park

A man, 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl sustained injuries in a shooting outside a gas station Saturday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

All three individuals were outside of a Citgo at approximately 3:23 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Fulton when an unknown vehicle approached them, and someone inside fired shots. The boy sustained a graze wound to the hip, and the teenage girl was struck in the calf and ankle, police reported.

The boy and girl were taken to Rush University Medical Center and said to be in good condition.

A third victim, a 25-year-old boy, self-transported to Mt Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was initially reported to be in good condition, authorities stated.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate.