‘Bones or No Bones' Pug Opens Online Fan Store Based on Viral TikTok Videos

By Becca Wood

Jonathan Graz, who creates viral TikTok videos with his 13-year-old pug, has opened an online fan store called The Noodle No Bones Boutique.

Millions of TikTok users are captivated by Graz's "no bones" game he plays with Noodle nearly every morning, where he tests to see if his pug will stand up or flop down onto his bed.

Should Noodle prop himself up using his front legs, it is a "bones" day for the internet, where people are instructed to conquer the next 24 hours. On the other hand, if the pug flops back down, it is a "no bones" day.

@jongraz

hope you all have the best Monday! 🔮🦴 #nobones #bonesday #pug #noodletok #monday

♬ original sound - Jonathan

The new merchandise store by Threadless sells "Bones or No Bones" clothing, blankets, mugs, face masks and greeting cards, among other Noodle-inspired items.

"A portion of the proceeds from the sale of official Noodle merch also donates to local animal shelters! Now that the official Noodle No Bones boutique is open the Threadless team is assisting in helping it grow on both bones and no bones days!" Threadless said in a statement.

Take a look at some of the newly released items below:

Credit: Threadless
Credit: Threadless
Credit: Threadless

