Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A police investigation is underway after authorities found an unidentified body in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

At around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to assist the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit in the 0-100 block of North DuSable LSD after an unknown person's remains were found in the water.

The body was recovered by marine unit personnel, authorities said.

Information on the person's identity or if foul play is suspected hasn't been released.

Area Three detectives are investigating.