Body of Wilmette man pulled from Lake Michigan near Gillson Park

The body of a 56-year-old Wilmette man was recovered from Lake Michigan off Gillson Park Wednesday evening.

A paddleboarder spotted the remains about 50-100 yards offshore about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and firefighters from Evanston, Wilmette and Winnetka helped recover it, Wilmette police said in a statement.

“The decedent was not in the water for a prolonged period of time and there were no obvious signs of trauma,” according to the statement. His name was not released.

Wilmette police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office are investigating.