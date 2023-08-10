Wilmette

Body of Wilmette man pulled from Lake Michigan near Gillson Park

By Rosemary Sobol and Chicago Sun-Times

The body of a 56-year-old Wilmette man was recovered from Lake Michigan off Gillson Park Wednesday evening.

A paddleboarder spotted the remains about 50-100 yards offshore about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and firefighters from Evanston, Wilmette and Winnetka helped recover it, Wilmette police said in a statement.

“The decedent was not in the water for a prolonged period of time and there were no obvious signs of trauma,” according to the statement. His name was not released.

Wilmette police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office are investigating.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Wilmette
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us