Notre Dame

Body of Missing Notre Dame Student Recovered From Lake

No signs of trauma found

University of Notre Dame

The body of a missing University of Notre Dame student was pulled Friday from a lake on the South Bend campus, authorities said.

The body of senior Annrose Jerry, 21, was found in St. Mary's Lake. The body had no signs of external trauma, the St. Joseph County Coroner's Office said.

The recovery came one day after Notre Dame police issued a statewide Sliver Alert for Jerry. She lived on campus and had not been seen since 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose,” university President Rev. John Jenkins said in a statement.

