Body of 18-Year-Old Woman Pulled From Chicago River Near Goose Island

An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead after her body was pulled from the Chicago River Sunday morning near Goose Island on the North Side.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a person in the water about 10:15 a.m. near the 1100 block of North Cherry Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

The incident was then determined to be a body recovery, handled by Chicago police, fire officials said.

A CPD Marine Unit pulled an unresponsive 18-year-old woman from the river, police said.

She was pronounced dead at 11:22 a.m., according to police. Area Five and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.