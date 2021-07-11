Chicago River

Body of 18-Year-Old Woman Pulled From Chicago River Near Goose Island

An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead after her body was pulled from the Chicago River Sunday morning near Goose Island on the North Side.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a person in the water about 10:15 a.m. near the 1100 block of North Cherry Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The incident was then determined to be a body recovery, handled by Chicago police, fire officials said.

Local

Aaron Rodgers 1 hour ago

Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Spend ‘Couple Weeks' Thinking of Future

Willson Contreras 1 hour ago

Cubs' Willson Contreras Was Wrong to Vent, David Ross Says

A CPD Marine Unit pulled an unresponsive 18-year-old woman from the river, police said.

She was pronounced dead at 11:22 a.m., according to police. Area Five and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago RiverGoose Islandbody pulled from river
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us