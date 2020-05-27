Body Found in West Branch DuPage River Near Where 18-Year-Old Woman Was Swept Into Water

Authorities in suburban DuPage County recovered a body from the West Branch DuPage River in West Chicago Wednesday morning, and an autopsy will confirm whether it is that o an 18-year-old woman who was swept away by the flooded river earlier this month.

According to the DuPage Forest Preserve police, the body was found at the Blackwell Forest Preserve Wednesday morning, 5.5 miles downstream from Winfield Mounds Forest Preserve in Winfield.

It was at that park that the 18-year-old woman was walking two dogs on May 15 when she attempted to cross a flooded bridge. She was swept away by the river, along with one of her dogs, and rescue workers were unable to find her that evening.

The search was ultimately called off after heavy rains caused flooding along the river, but it had resumed when the two officers, who were searching the waterway by kayak, discovered the body.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday to determine whether the victim is the 18-year-old.

“Hopefully we can bring some closure to the family at this tragic time,” Forest Preserve District Police Chief David Pederson said in a statement. “We are very appreciative for all the help we have received from the numerous agencies and volunteers who assisted in this exhaustive search.”