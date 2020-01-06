fish lake

Body Found in Indiana Pond Identified as Chicago Man

A body found in a northwest Indiana pond has been identified as a Chicago man who family members say had been missing since mid-December, authorities said.

The La Porte County coroner identified the man as 47-year-old Joseph Clopton of Chicago, according to local media reports.

Authorities said he was found near Fish Lake outside a bit shop.

Clopton was last seen Dec. 16 near his home on Chicago's South Side. Family members and friends searched for him in the area.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

