Board Approves Sale of Chicago's Mercy Hospital to Michigan-Based Company

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved a change in ownership of Chicago’s Mercy Hospital Monday, approving a sale to a Michigan-based company.

The decision was met with mixed reactions Monday, with some local activists saying that more time should be given for a local buyer to purchase the hospital, while officials with Insight Health Corporation say that their bid to purchase the hospital will benefit the community it serves, keeping the facility open “for the long haul.”

The decision was made following a virtual review board meeting Monday.

“We want world-class health care on the south side of Chicago,” Dr. Navid Malik, a doctor at Mercy Hospital, said. “Insight can deliver. Let’s not deprive them of that opportunity.”

The battle over Mercy Hospital’s future has been going on for years, with a potential closure of the hospital floated on multiple occasions.

Insight CEO Dr. Jawad Shah says that the company plans to change the hospital’s name, no longer operating as a Catholic facility, but that it does not plan to cut into any services that the facility offers.

“Our intention is to operate at full-service,” Shah said. “We are in this for the long haul.”

Mercy is Chicago’s oldest hospital. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February after the state of Illinois rejected its plans to close.

While officials argue a sale to Insight would secure the hospital’s future on the South Side, some activists are opposed to the sale, saying that more time should be given to properly vet and encourage local buyers to step forward.

“The people directly impacted by this must be able to say how these institutions function,” Jitu Brown, board president of the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, said. “Trinity Health Systems has proven it is a bad actor. They can’t be trusted.”