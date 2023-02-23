Blackhawks Trade Josiah Slavin to Ducks for Hunter Drew

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Blackhawks trade Josiah Slavin to Ducks for Hunter Drew originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks made a minor-league trade on Thursday, shipping Josiah Slavin to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Hunter Drew.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

It’s essentially a change-of-scenery-type deal for both sides. Slavin is a useful bottom-six player who got jumped on the Blackhawks’ organizational depth chart and the Ducks were probably looking to give Drew a fresh start as well.

Drew, a 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 44 games this season for the San Diego Gulls. He has appeared in only two career NHL games, which came last season.

Drew, 24, will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Local

Things to do in Chicago 16 mins ago

When Will The Chicago River Be Dyed Green For 2023?

Celebrity News 20 mins ago

R. Kelly Learns His Fate After Prosecutors Sought What Could Have Been a ‘Life' Sentence

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us