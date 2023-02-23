Blackhawks trade Josiah Slavin to Ducks for Hunter Drew originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks made a minor-league trade on Thursday, shipping Josiah Slavin to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Hunter Drew.

Minor league trade: #Blackhawks acquire Hunter Drew from Anaheim for Josiah Slavin, per sources.



Drew will report to AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 23, 2023

It’s essentially a change-of-scenery-type deal for both sides. Slavin is a useful bottom-six player who got jumped on the Blackhawks’ organizational depth chart and the Ducks were probably looking to give Drew a fresh start as well.

Drew, a 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 44 games this season for the San Diego Gulls. He has appeared in only two career NHL games, which came last season.

Drew, 24, will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

