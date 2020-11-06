small business seminar

‘Black to Business' Virtual Panel Discussion Presented by NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago

Register to attend in the link below!

Know a Black-owned business in need of a boost? Tell them to sign up for the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago "Black to Business" virtual panel discussion, happening from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Click here to register!

Hear from business owners as they share stories of survival in these tough times and learn different strategies to get your business to the top.

Hosted by Cortney Hall from NBC 5's "Chicago Today," the panel features Black business leaders from around the Chicago area.

Attendees can enter for a chance to have their business featured on TV!

Register now right here!

