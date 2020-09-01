Black Lives Matter, Jacob Blake Signs Vandalized at Wheaton Church

A church community in Wheaton said its messages in support of Black Lives Matter and Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by a police officer in Kenosha, have a hit a nerve.

Someone knocked over a Black Lives Matter sign and destroyed a Jacob Blake sign on the grounds of Hope Presbyterian Church early Monday, according to church members.

A church sign that includes a symbol in support of the LGBTQ community was also partially burned.

“I’m seeing it in other places in the country, but to happen in your home, your community, is very disturbing,” said church elder Lynne Danekas.

Hope Presbyterian shares the space with the African-American congregation of Bethel New Life Church.

“Since this incident has occurred, it’s made me question, where are we taking our members and are we putting in them sort of jeopardy or danger?” said Dr. R. Keith Beauchamp, senior pastor of Bethel New Life Church.

Beauchamp told NBC 5 his next sermon will include a message about working together.

“We all want to be civil and get along,” Beauchamp said.

Hope Presbyterian said there has been an outpouring of support following the incident. Additionally, church leaders said the signs will return.

“This is a message to the community and we all can be changed by it,” said Dr. Jay Moses, pastor of Hope Presbyterian Church.

A spokesperson for the Wheaton Police Department said the department is investigating the incident.