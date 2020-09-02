Bidens to Travel to Wisconsin, Hold Community Meeting in Kenosha Thursday

Joe Biden is set to travel to Wisconsin Thursday, with plans to hold a community meeting and meet with Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha two days after President Donald Trump visited the city that was the center of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

According to a release, Biden and his wife Jill both plan on traveling to the state at an undisclosed time.

Biden is expected to hold a community meeting in Kenosha during the trip "to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," the release states.

Both Joe and Jill Biden are then expected to "make a local stop" following the meeting, but details on where they will travel remain unclear. They are also slated to meeting with Jacob Blake Sr. and other members of the Blake family, according to his campaign.

Further details surrounding the trip were not immediately released.

The city has been the scene of protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, who was left paralyzed after being shot in the back seven times by an officer last week in Kenosha. Protests have been concentrated in a small area of Kenosha. While there were more than 30 fires set in the first three nights, the situation has calmed since then.

Trump traveled to Kenosha Tuesday where he surveyed damaged businesses and participated in a roundtable discussion on public safety with local leaders.

Trump came down squarely on the side of law enforcement, blaming “domestic terror” for the violence in Kenosha and declaring it “anti-American." .

“These are not acts of peaceful protest but, really, domestic terror,” said Trump. And he condemned Democratic officials for not immediately accepting his offer of federal enforcement assistance, claiming, “They just don’t want us to come."

Offering federal resources to help rebuild the city, Trump toured a high school that had been transformed into a heavily fortified law enforcement command post. He said he tried to call Blake’s mother but opted against it after the family asked that a lawyer listen in.

Trump later added he felt “terribly" for anyone who suffered a loss, but otherwise only noted that the situation was “complicated" and “under investigation."

Painting a dark portrait of parts of the nation he leads, the president predicted that chaos would descend on cities across America if voters elect Biden to replace him in November.

Biden hit back, speaking to donors on a fundraising call after Trump left Kenosha.

“Donald Trump has failed to protect America. So now he’s trying to scare the hell out of America," Biden said. "Violence isn’t a problem in Donald Trump’s eyes. It’s a political strategy.”

The election is playing out in “anxious times,” with “multiple crises," Biden said. He included police violence in the list, along with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, and said Trump refuses to address any of them honestly.