Some Chicago suburbs have been considered over the years as some of the top places to live in the U.S. based on criteria including, crime, housing, nightlife and much more. Out of the many suburbs across the region, one has been ranked above all the others this time around.

Bannockburn takes the number one spot in this year's 2023 Best Places to Live in the Chicago Area compiled by Niche, a popular rankings and review website. A small village of just around 1,000 residents in north suburban Lake County, Bannockburn combines the "best features of estate and urban living," as stated on its website. Following in second was Long Grove, also in Lake County, and DuPage County's Clarendon Hills, which ranked third.

The rankings are a drastic shift from 2022, when Bannockburn ranked eighth.

This year, however, the north suburban community just isn't the best place to live in the Chicago area. According to Niche, it has also been named the best place to live in Illinois.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The rankings are based on a number of factors, including affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability and more, according to the website. Data from a number of sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI and Bureau of Labor Statistics, is also taken into consideration when determining the rankings.

The top 10 best places to live in the Chicago area are listed below:

Bannockburn Long Grove Clarendon Hills Naperville Inverness Hinsdale Buffalo Grove Western Springs Kildeer Evanston

Find the complete rankings here.