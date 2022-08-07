Bears Training Camp Observations: Justin Fields, Equanimeous St. Brown Connect

What we learned as Fields, St. Brown deliver in red zone on Day 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – With the rain coming down Sunday in Lake Forest, the Bears moved practice inside as they wrapped up their second week of training camp.

Having spent the last two days in pads, the Bears returned to shells Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bears' red-zone offense was the most notable thing on this lighter work day. Earlier in the week, the Bears' offense showcased some run game wrinkles while scoring on almost every rep during the low-red-zone work.

On Sunday, the offense once again took advantage of a scenario in which it has an inherent advantage.

After David Montgomery scored on each of his first two carries, Justin Fields evaded the rush, moved to his left, and threw a strike to Equanimeous St. Brown in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

That ability to extend the play and make something out of nothing was another example of why Fields has the Bears excited about the Year 2 leap they believe is coming.

Two plays later, Fields rolled to his right and zipped a pass to St. Brown at the pylon for another score.

For all the Bears' early offensive issues in camp, they have fared well in the red zone, where they ranked 30th in touchdown percentage last season.

Here are more notes from Day 10:

-- The Bears' pass rush got after Fields during both 11-on-11 periods Sunday.

Placed deep in their territory and asked to get a first down, the Bears' offense faced a lot of resistance from the first-string defense.

Fields had his pass for Cole Kmet broken up on first down by Jaquan Brisker. The defense stuffed David Montgomery's second down run and got a team sack on third down to force a punt.

The offense got a first down on their next series when Fields was pressured on third down but was allowed to escape up the middle for a 15-yard gain. It likely would have been a sack had it been live-action.

Late in practice, the staff asked the Bears' offense to get into field-goal range with one minute left, starting at their own 35-yard line.

On first down, Justin Jones smoked Cody Whitehair and sacked Fields for a loss of 10. Fields got those 10 yards back with a scramble on second down. Trevis Gipson pressured him, but the play continued, and Fields picked up 10 to set up third-and-10.

Fields was again pressured immediately on third down, this time by Robert Quinn, who blew past Braxton Jones. The staff let the offense play on once again, and Fields hit Nsimba Webster down the left sideline for a gain of 23. I'm crediting Quinn with a sack on the play and a win for the defense.

Fields' next two passes fell incomplete, and Cairo Santos trotted out for a 53-yard field goal that he nailed.

"Our DC says all the time we're the engine and the team, the defense is going to go as we go, so we're going to work hard, we're going to get after the quarterback," Gipson said. "But first we've got to stop the run in order to do that. Just taking it step by step, down by down, working hard at it."

-- Kyler Gordon, Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle, Muhammad, Tavon Young, N'Keal Harry, and Angelo Blackson were the notable Bears not practicing Sunday.

-- Teven Jenkins continued his ramp-up Sunday. The 24-year-old tackle saw action with the third string during team drills. At one point, Jenkins got reps at right tackle when Fields was the quarterback. That group had Larry Borom at left tackle, Sam Mustipher at left guard, Doug Kramer at center, and Michael Schofield at right guard.

Jenkins had a nice block on an outside zone run to spring Darrynton Evans for a touchdown in the red zone drill part of practice.

-- Undrafted wide receiver Kevin Shaa had the play of the day as he mossed Lamar Jackson on a pass down the right sideline from Nathan Peterman.

-- Braxton Jones, who was limited Saturday, returned to take the first team left tackle reps Sunday.

-- The Bears will be off Monday before returning to camp Tuesday at Solider Field for Family Day.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.