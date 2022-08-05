Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster.

They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We have signed Trevon Coley & Davontae Harris and waived Auzoyah Alufohai & Jon Alexander.@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/7eOqPjge2l — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 5, 2022

Harris, 27, played six games between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers last season. He is a four-year veteran out of Illinois State University.

The Bears signed Coley simultaneously with Harris. Coley, 28, recorded one sack in six games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.