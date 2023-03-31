Bears Re-Sign Nathan Peterman, Backup Quarterback

Bears re-sign backup quarterback Nathan Peterman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are adding another backup quarterback and bringing back Nathan Peterman.

The team announced that Ryan Poles re-signed Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal.

Peterman spent the 2022 season with the Bears behind Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian on the depth chart.

Peterman played in three games and started one, the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. That loss, coupled with the Houston Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts, landed Chicago the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Peterman was 11-of-19 in the game for 114 yards and a single touchdown.

The Bears also have P.J. Walker under contract to act as Justin Fields’ backup, putting Peterman third on the depth chart.

Peterman was initially drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth-round of the 2017. He sat behind Tyrod Taylor that season, but made appearances in four games, starting two. The following season, Peterman briefly beat out Josh Allen for the starting job. But in Week 1 Peterman had an awful performance, completing just 5-18 pass for 24 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, and Sean McDermott benched Peterman in favor of Allen in Week 2. The Bills cut Peterman later that year.

Peterman spent two seasons with the Raiders. He missed all of 2019 on the injured reserve with an elbow injury. Over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Peterman played in two games, completing 3-5 passes for 25 yards between both games.

Peterman has started five games over his NFL career and played in 13. He is 85-of-160 for his career for a 53.1 completion percentage. He has thrown for 712 yards and four touchdowns.

