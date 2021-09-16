BBB Warns of Hackers Targeting iPhones for Identity Theft

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of cyber hackers targeting iPhones in an effort to commit identity theft.
In the latest attacks, iPhone and other Apple product users have "no idea" that the device has been infected as no download suggestions or clickable links are presented, according to the BBB.
“It’s called zero-click, you don’t have to download anything or click on a link to get infected with malicious software,” said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the BBB serving Chicago and Northern Illinois.
In order to combat the hacking, Bernas stressed that cell phone users should keep their devices updated with the latest software protections.
Here are some ways the BBB and National Cyber Security Alliance suggest keeping devices safe:
- Don't click on links from unfamiliar sources
- Keep software up to date by downloading new versions as soon as they are available
- Use strong authentication to access the phone and accounts
- Do regular backups of the phone's systems
- Make strong passwords
- Enable popup blockers to prevent scammers in the first place